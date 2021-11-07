CCSD trustee wants to revisit vote to oust Supt. Jara, citing 'troubling information' about process

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County School District trustee who voted to terminate Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara has submitted a formal request to revisit the vote, citing "troubling information" about the process.

In a statement sent to 13 Action News, Trustee Irene Cepeda wrote in part, "Since the October 28th meeting, more and more troubling information has come out about the process of termination, his tenure, and work environment."

Cepeda, along with Trustees Danielle Ford, Lisa Guzman and board President Linda Cavazos, voted on Oct. 28 to terminate Jara's contract. Trustees Evelyn Garcia Morales, Katie Williams and Lola Brooks voted against the motion.

Cepeda says she wants to correct an alleged Open Meeting Law violation regarding the vote. She did not elaborate on the allegation.

She says her vote to terminate for convenience, meaning the board did not need to specify a reason, was made "because there is a toxic environment the board continues to perpetuate and I could not see a path forward."

During a special meeting on Nov. 4, the board could not make a decision on a process for naming an interim superintendent.

The next regular school board meeting is on Nov. 18.

Jara has said previously he will remain superintendent until Dec. 1.

Read Cepeda's full statement below:

I've lost my own voice trying to find middle ground and consensus in a board so painfully divided.

The superintendent is not perfect, he has flaws. I have flaws. The superintendent is our only employee and the relationship has not been healthy.

Since the October 28th meeting, more and more troubling information has come out about the process of termination, his tenure, and work environment.

As a board we haven't taken responsibility for OUR contribution to CCSD's problem. We blame him for actions that could have been avoided if we had a good rapport and guided him away from potential pitfalls. In some cases, this board has maneuvered him right towards them.

Absolutely nothing will change unless this board changes, we have gone through the same 3-4 year superintendent cycle for the past 2 decades.

My vote to terminate for convenience was because there is a toxic environment the board continues to perpetuate and I could not see a path forward. No one deserves to work in a space like this.

I'm not perfect. I'm worn just like everyone else.

That's why I've asked to bring both these items: First an investigation, and second revisiting the vote on October 28th to correct an alleged OML violation.

So far my experiences on this board have been extremely toxic. We allow and justify unethical behavior. I won't stand by anymore.

