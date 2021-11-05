WATCH LIVE: CCSD trustees special meeting, possible appointment of interim superintendent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A special meeting for the Clark County School District Board of Trustees is underway. Watch that live below.

Last week, the board voted to end Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara's contract.

During today's meeting, trustees are expected to discuss an interim superintendent to replace Jara. According to an addendum, they may take action on the appointment process.

The board is also going to hear a presentation about redistricting and take possible action on the redistricting maps. For the agenda, click here.

