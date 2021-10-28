WATCH LIVE: Clark County School District Board of Trustees meeting for Oct. 28, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District trustees are meeting Thursday for their regularly scheduled board meeting. You can watch the meeting live here once it begins.

Trustees are set to discuss possibly terminating Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara's contract and possibly removing Trustee Linda Cavazos as president in two separate agenda items have prompted community discussion. The Vegas Chamber weighed in on the items calling them "divisive" and saying the trustees have "lost focus."

For the agenda click here.

Trustee Cavazos previously confirmed that she, Trustee Danielle Ford and Trustee Lisa Guzman requested the item on terminating Jara's contract to be put on the agenda.

On Wednesday, she held a press briefing saying the agenda item to remove her as president is retaliation.

Trustee Lola Brooks previously confirmed she, Trustee Katie Williams, and Trustee Evelyn Garcia-Morales requested the item to remove Cavazos as board president, but declined further comment.

