CCSD Superintendent Jara's contract termination to be discussed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Superintendent Jesus Jara’s job is on the line. Clark County School District trustees will be discussing the future of his contract at an upcoming school board meeting.

In that agenda, an item was posted was to discuss and possibly take action on “termination of convenience” on the superintendent’s contract. This was brought forth by written requests from three trustees, those being board president Linda Cavazos and Trustees Danielle Ford and Lisa Guzman, as confirmed by Cavazos.

Back in May, the board voted 4-3 to extend the contract of Superintendent Jara with Trustees Cavazos, Guzman, and Ford voting against it.

When asked whether he was afraid of losing his job, Superintendent Jara took a moment to share stories of the teachers who fought for him growing up, before saying this.

“I’m employed by the elected school board of Clark County. But I work for every single day for the children and the educators that I work alongside. That’s my main focus. That continues to be my focus and that will remain my focus until I’m told otherwise,” he said.

Another notable item was also added to the agenda where there will be discussion and possible action on removing Linda Cavazos as board president. This was requested by three unnamed trustees. One group, the Las Vegas Alliance of Black School Educators is already calling for the superintendent’s ouster, saying it isn’t personal, but he hasn’t made a significant change in the development of students and families.

These items will be discussed on October 28 at 5 p.m.