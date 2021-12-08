CCSD Trustee Ford says she's being shut out of some meetings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Yet another chapter unfolding in the drama involving Clark County School District trustees and Superintendent Jesus Jara. Trustee Danielle Ford is now claiming she’s being excluded from some meetings as a CCSD trustee.

Banned at some meetings. That’s what CCSD Trustee Danielle Ford says is happening after an agreement was made between the board of trustees and Superintendent Jesus Jara to remain on the job. Ford had voted to fire Dr. Jara.

In a phone conversation, she confirmed what she posted on Twitter but couldn’t speak on it more due to confidentiality and closed-door meeting laws. The tweet said in part she’s being excluded due to allegations she was violating confidentiality at those meetings. Ford denied those allegations in her Twitter statement. Former CCSD trustee Jose Solorio says if it’s true she’s leaking information, she can be sidelined.

Receiving a lot of questions about an agreement made. I'll say more at a later time but for now here's my statement:



“There are current issues related to me, an elected official, being excluded from Board/attorney meetings, purportedly for violating confidentiality… 1/2 — Danielle Ford | Clark County School Board (@TrusteeFord) December 5, 2021

“If she’s violating that, then they have every right if she’s shown that she can’t keep something confidential,” he said.

Another former trustee and county commissioner Susan Brager says if Trustee Ford is being banned from meetings, she could still do her job.

“She’ll eventually hear what’s happening and be able to make a decision because I think that’s possible, but it’s best to hear everything, not just bits and pieces,” she said.

She says this latest development shows the need for trustees and the superintendent to get along.

“Use your decorum, I can’t say that enough, and let’s get on with the business and the business is educating our children,” Brager said.

Anna Binder, a parent who’s heavily involved with CCSD says hearing about any elected trustee being shut out of meetings is unsettling.

“It’s especially concerning when the governing policy doesn’t really have any rules for that,” she said.

Binder feels though this is just another extension of trustee and superintendent drama and distracts from other issues affecting students directly. She would like to see a new year’s resolution for the board and Superintendent Jara.

“Let’s make it a new year and let’s move forward and let’s work together and let’s do this. We can do it. We need to do it,” she said.

Board president Linda Cavazos says she’s unable to speak more on Jara’s agreement or Ford’s assertions. We also reached out to CCSD for comment but did not hear back. The next board meeting will happen this Thursday night.