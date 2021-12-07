Moving forward with Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara's return

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Back on the job! Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara was back in his office for the first time in several weeks. An agreement was made between him and CCSD trustees on Friday to return to work.

“Maybe this was a moment of awakening that things are not okay in the district and hopefully he does some self-reflection moving forward.”

CCSD kindergarten teacher Nicole Hess wants to see changes from Superintendent Jara. This coming after Dr. Jara announced Friday he would stay as superintendent. He was reinstated after being initially fired in October in a split vote. Hess supported his termination and now wants to see Dr. Jara address issues like burnout among CCSD teachers and support staff.

“I think he needs to step in and start following through on the promises he made to work on staffing shortages and mental health issues within our schools,” she said.

The Las Vegas Alliance of Black School Educators who also supported Dr. Jara’s firing says they’d like to see more community engagement from him.

“This is what I heard from my community. Now, what can I do to be a force of healing and initiate change in the district,” Kamilah Byewaters, president of LVABSE, said.

The group has criticized Dr. Jara for not doing enough to address staffing shortages but says they’re turning a new leaf and want to work with him.

“We have to be able to come together, work together despite differences.”

The Clark County Education Association says assurances on stability with Dr. Jara’s return need to be backed up by concrete action.

“The focus has to be providing frontline educators the resources and support to teach kids and for these kids to walk away with an education,” John Vellardita, CCEA executive director, said.

The union says clear lines need to be drawn between the superintendent and the CCSD school board.

“The board has oversight and should be concerned with our kids learning. The superintendent has a responsibility to implement education for 305,000 kids. There’s a fine line and there should be no cross-over on that.”

An agreement made between Superintendent Jara and the majority of CCSD trustees has not been made public. CCSD board president Linda Cavazos says she isn’t sure when that would happen.