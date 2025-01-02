Channel 13 team breaks down the Cybertruck explosion at Trump Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two attacks in two different parts of the country shook the nation on New Year's Day.

Here in Las Vegas, a Tesla Cybertruck explosion resulted in one person dead outside the Trump Hotel. In New Orleans, a truck drove into a crowd and killed at least 15 people. Both are being investigated as possible acts of terrorism.

Local News Tesla explosion outside Trump hotel investigated as 'possible act of terror' KTNV Staff

Channel 13 has been following this investigation closely, speaking with community members and local officials to learn more about what happened.

First responder calls

When Channel 13's Abel Garcia spoke with residents at the Trump Hotel, they all said this was not something they could have ever expected.

We obtained the first responder calls that walk you through the moments, step-by-step, during this deadly explosion.

Abel Garcia walks us through the first responder calls to the Trump Hotel Cybertruck explosion

Local and tourist reactions

So what are the implications this explosion has or can cause for the community?

This is the answer Channel 13's Ryan Ketcham sought to find when speaking with locals and tourists in the community — mere hours after more than 400,000 of them were celebrating the New Year on the Strip.

Tourists react to the Trump Hotel deadly Cybertruck explosion

Trump Hotel residents

We reported earlier in the day that Trump Hotel residents had to be evacuated to Resorts World as first responders controlled the flames and law enforcement conducted their investigation.

Now, Abel Garcia is speaking to those residents directly to show you what their experience was like.

Abel Garcia speaks with Trump Hotel resident after the explosion

Emergency situation technology

Law enforcement agencies are utilizing upgraded and new technology to assist in the investigation process.

In the immediate aftermath of the explosion, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill said the flames made the area too hazardous for first responders to approach the Cybertruck — so they used a drone to get close.

Metro's newly equipped license plate reader technology made it easier for law enforcement to identify the Cybertruck as well.

Emergency situation technology used in the Cybertruck explosion investigation

Investigators said they will provide further updates once they confirm the deceased suspect's name and background.

As more to this story unfolds, we will be sure to keep you updated on-air and online.