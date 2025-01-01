New cameras near downtown Las Vegas looking for stolen and wanted vehicles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — City of Las Vegas officials are adding more tools in an effort to keep people safe.

On Tuesday, the city announced they have deployed 22 cameras in 11 locations near downtown Las Vegas.

Nine of those locations are downtown while another two are on Washington near the entrance and exits to Lorenzi Park. You can see all of the new locations on the map below.

City of Las Vegas

The cameras will read license plates and notify law enforcement if stolen or wanted vehicles are spotted.

City officials noted the cameras will not be used to look for people who speed, run red lights, or commit other traffic-related infractions.

According to the city, this type of technology "has shown to be effective in recovering stolen vehicles, identifying wanted suspects and acts as a deterrent."

When looking at data from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, as of Dec. 27, 2024, 10,174 vehicles were reported stolen in 2024.

That may sound like a big number but it is actually down from 14,490 in 2023 or a reduction of 29.8%.

When looking at arrests, Las Vegas police have arrested 224 people for motor vehicle thefts in 2024 compared to 272 in 2023.