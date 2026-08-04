LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we get closer to the start of a new school year, we know student safety, especially on our roadways as they head to and from school, is top of mind for our community. Especially after seeing multiple crashes involving pedestrians over the weekend.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan has ways the local community is encouraging safety on our roadways ahead of the first day of school:

CCSD urges everyone in the community to exercise caution on the roads as first day of school nears

On Sunday alone, we saw three crashes in the Valley that left two pedestrians and an e-bicyclist with life-threatening injuries. All three crashes happened within hours of each other on a single day.

With less than a week to go until the first day of school, these crashes are highlighting the importance of pedestrian safety as students prepare to head back to the classroom.

A report submitted to the Clark County Commission last month showed there were 427 crashes involving students last school year. That's a 356% increase from the year before.

The City of Las Vegas recently announced that five new high schools will have crossing guards for the upcoming school year to help improve student safety.

However, Superintendent Jhone Ebert says, keeping students safe on our roads is up to all of us.

"Know your surroundings, pay attention," Ebert said. "If you are riding an e-bike to school, because that has increased immensely, that you have the proper helmet, that you're paying attention around your surroundings and not just, you know, going right into the street. So everyone slowing down, all of those things, coming together as a community, making sure children are safe."

The city says it spends nearly $4 million annually to fund 322 crossing guards across 92 schools in their jurisdiction. They'll continue to evaluate additional high schools to determine if more crossing guards are necessary.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is hosting multiple First Tuesday events across the Valley focusing on back-to-school safety. They'll be at the following locations and times: