Pedestrian taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash on Tropicana near Strip, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash near the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. in the area of Tropicana west of Koval Lane, near the MGM Grand and Oyo, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2016 Land Rover Discovery was heading east on Tropicana approaching Koval, police said, at the same time a pedestrian was crossing Tropicana outside of a marked or implied crosswalk.

A crash happened when the Land Rover hit the pedestrian, sending him onto the roadway, according to authorities.

The pedestrian was taken to UMC Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Land Rover remained at the collision scene and did not show signs of impairment.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section