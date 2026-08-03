East Las Vegas crash leaves e-bicyclist with life-threatening injuries, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in east Las Vegas Sunday night.

It happened around 11:16 p.m. in the area of Sahara and Burnham Avenue, just west of Eastern Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2016 Honda CRV was heading north on Burnham approaching the intersection with Sahara at the same time a man riding his e-bicycle was heading east on Sahara, according to authorities.

Police said the e-bicyclist entered the intersection against a red traffic signal, leading to a crash with the Honda.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and took the e-bicyclist to Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center, where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.

