Crash near Sunset Park leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash near Sunset Park Sunday night.

It happened around 8:11 p.m. in the area of Eastern Avenue south of Warm Springs Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A pedestrian was crossing Eastern Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk when a 2025 Toyota Rav 4 was leaving a private drive on Eastern south of Warm Springs Road, according to authorities.

The Toyota failed to avoid the pedestrian, authorities said, leading to the crash.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota remained on scene, showed no signs of impairment, and cooperated with the investigation.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.