Amid drought crisis, Springs Preserve offers perspective on past, focus on future

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, April 20, Channel 13 and ABC News are dedicating a full day of coverage to "The Power of Water."

From conservation to pollution, drought, and everything in between, we're highlighting the stories that matter to Southern Nevadans and beyond.

As part of our water crisis coverage, Good Morning Las Vegas Anchor Anjali Patel went out to the Springs Preserve, which provides perspective on the history of Las Vegas's water supply, as well as a focus on the future as our water woes intensify.

Birthplace of Las Vegas

Water is at the core of really any civilization or settlement, and Las Vegas is no different.

An archaeologist with the Southern Nevada Water Authority says he is pretty confident that the Springs Preserve is where life began in the Las Vegas Valley.

There were once three springs on the property where the preserve stands, which were cultivated by indigenous groups like the Southern Paiutes until European settlers arrived in the 1860s.

The first towns organized around those springs and named the area "Las Vegas Springs."

About 1.5 million gallons of water flowed out of them, past downtown Las Vegas, and out to the rest of the valley.

"The water from here was really the most important thing. That was what really sustained early Las Vegas before anybody drilled any wells in the Las Vegas valley, before we piped any water in from Lake Mead, it was really these springs that really sustained the early townsite of Las Vegas," said Nathan Harper, an archaeologist for SNWA.

Harper told Channel 13 that over time, there was so much unregulated pumping happening across the valley, that the springs actually went dry and stopped flowing in the early 1960s.

With declining groundwater levels and a growing population, Southern Nevada needed to tap into other water supplies — a challenge that resonates today.



Infrastructure in Southern Nevada

On the Springs Preserve sits the Charleston Heights Pumping Station, which is the only place in Southern Nevada that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the journey water takes to reach our taps.

Water officials say a big part of getting people to care about the drought crisis is by showing them all the work it takes to get safe, clean water to your faucet.

The Deputy General Manager of Engineering at SNWA and the Las Vegas Valley Water District says we are actually the most water-secure location in the desert southwest.

She says a lot of that has to do with our infrastructure, but she says it is a team effort to ensure continued access to our share of water.

"As climate change is happening, we can't deny it. This is the aridification of the southwest, we are prepared to handle that. We are prepared to still be able to deliver water. The important part for everybody in this community is to do their part to reduce that outdoor water use. That water is lost to the system forever. If we do this as a partnership, we can continue to thrive," said Doa Ross, the deputy general manager of engineering at SNWA and the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

Ross said that even though our water infrastructure is aging, officials are able to extend its life of it by being aggressive and proactive. Officials are constantly monitoring pipes, listening and looking for leaks, and replacing and repairing them before failure.

Water Smart Landscaping

Officials with the Southern Nevada Water Authority say have seen an increase in the number of folks interested in making their gardens and yards more water-conscious.

They often send those folks to the Springs Preserve, to learn from the experts at the demonstration garden there about how to have a lush, beautiful garden while drastically reducing water use.

It's called desert — or "water-smart" — landscaping. Conservation, after all, isn't just about large-scale efforts, it also begins in our own backyard.

"Residential people, us in our homes, use 60 to 65 percent of the valley's water. We're a big user of water. If we can kind of cut that water use back with how we landscape and how we water it, we can have a big impact, really, on the valley and going forward," said Toby Bickmore, the Conservation Services Administrator at SNWA.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority offers a rebate program for people who switch from grass to water-smart landscaping.

Bickmore said grass uses about 70 gallons of water per square foot each year, while a water-smart landscape only uses 15 to 17 gallons a year — saving not only water but money, too. Water smart landscapes use "drip irrigation," which is a type of irrigation system that can save water by having it drip slowly to the roots of plants.

Springs Preserve is offering a free online class about water-smart landscaping on May 18, July 19, and Oct. 19. Reservations are required.

The Water Toolkit

The Desert Research Institute, in partnership with the Springs Preserve, is launching a new multimedia science storytelling series called "Science at the Springs."

The series will explore environmental research, personal narratives, and climate solutions while addressing some of the world's most urgent concerns, as Nevadans are living on the frontlines of a changing climate.

On Thursday, April 20, "Science at the Springs" will officially launch the series, starting with an event called "The Water Toolkit." The presentation will cover the importance of water, forecasting for the population of southern Nevada, and conservation. It'll also dive into the efforts underway to help mitigate the water crisis, like cloud seeding.

While science educational events are often geared towards kids, this series is specifically for adults, as officials hope to address concerns, inform people, and raise awareness about our water woes.

"This is really a chance for adults who are wondering, 'Hey there's a lot going on with the climate, what's that mean to us? What does that mean to us living in the West?' to have a better understanding. For some people, there's fear around it, with the water shortage and things like that. So this is an opportunity to learn about the research that's taking place and what's that showing us, and then also to bring some hope," said Detra Page, the communications manager for DRI.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the presentation begins at 7 p.m. at the Origen Museum.

Tickets are $25 for non-members, $20 for Springs Preserve members, and $15 for Springs Preserve Donor members.

If you want tickets to all four speaking engagements in the "Science at the Springs" series, it'll cost $80 for non-members, $65 for Springs Preserve members, and $50 for Springs Preserve Donor members.

The other presentations will be on June 15, August 24, and Oct. 5.

Tickets can be purchased onlineor at the door on the evening of the event.