Study: Las Vegas area to reach 3.4 million residents by 2060

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A university study is predicting the population in and around Las Vegas will continue to boom over the next four decades.

The Center for Business and Economic Research at UNLV said Wednesday that from today's 2.4 million residents, Clark County should grow to 3 million in less than 15 years and reach 3.4 million by 2060.

The center creates its annual population forecast on behalf of local government planning and transportation agencies.

Center director Andrew Woods says the population count is just a forecast. But he says it's vital to have information for decisions about schools, public safety and health, utilities, affordable housing and water.