Southern Nevada Water Authority discussing new water conservation goals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials are looking at more ways to conserve the water supply in Southern Nevada in 2022.

Monday, the Southern Nevada Water Authority is meeting to discuss water conservation goals.

A water resource plan discusses is also planned that would take into account the demand for water in the valley and climate change.

Officials are calling on residents to do what they can to save water.

"If you're going to water anything outside, just water trees that might die, take shorter showers, fix leaks, etc.,' said Gary Kremen, with the Water Storage Exploratory Committee.

The Colorado River supplies water to 40 million residents and Southern Nevada gets 90 percent of its water from the river. More than half that water is used outside.