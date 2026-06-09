2026 Primary Election: Updates and results from key races for Las Vegas and beyond

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As of 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, just 16.7% of Nevada's active registered voters have cast a ballot in the primary election.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to decide races from governor, to state Legislature to local government.

Election results will be released after the last voter in line anywhere in the state has cast her or his ballot.

Republicans are slightly ahead of Democrats in statewide voting, with about 4,700 ballots as of Tuesday afternoon. All told, more than 346,000 ballots have been cast.

Nevada has a "closed primary" system, which means only Democrats can vote in Democratic primaries and only Republicans can vote in Republican primaries.

Nonpartisans — who comprise the largest voting bloc in the state — and third-party members can only vote in nonpartisan contests, such as city council, school board, university regents and judicial contests.

A citizen initiative to change Nevada's system to an open primary — in which anyone could vote in any contest, regardless of party registration — passed in 2022 but failed in 2024.

High-profile contests

Democrats had a competitive primary in the race for governor, with Attorney General Aaron Ford, a former state Senate majority leader, battling Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill for the nomination.

Ford mostly ignored Hill during the campaign, refusing to debate and focusing on his message of affordability. Hill centered her campaign on ending handouts to big corporations and sports teams, and empowering regular people disaffected by the system.

Gov. Joe Lombardo, seeking a second and final term, didn't face a competitive primary.

Local News WATCH: Top candidates for governor make their case to Primary Election voters Steve Sebelius

Mayoral races in Henderson and North Las Vegas also were competitive. In Henderson, Michelle Romero faced a crowded field, including the city's former police chief, Hollie Chadwick, who was fired from her job.

In North Las Vegas, the contest comes down to incumbent Councilman Scott Black and Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno.

North Las Vegas reporter Jhovani Carrillo hears from residents about what they want from their next mayor:

Primary Election will decide top candidates for next mayor of North Las Vegas

Also in Henderson, residents will see Question 1 on their ballots, which will decide the future of the city's parks and recreation department.

WATCH | Ryan Ketcham explains how ballot Question 1 would impact funding for Henderson's parks: