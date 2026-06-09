Tuesday's Primary Election will decide top candidates for next mayor of North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas residents are heading to the polls Tuesday with a close eye on the mayor's race and what the outcome could mean for their community.

Five candidates are competing to replace current Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown. The top two contenders are Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno and Councilman Scott Black.

Monroe-Moreno outlined her top priorities for the city:

"North Las Vegas is an incredible city and I’m grateful to have represented my community in the Legislature for the last 10 years and called it home for nearly 30 years. I feel strongly that the people of this city deserve a leader who hears them, who really listens to their concerns, who carries their stories with them, and who has been in their shoes. As I’ve traveled the city listening to small business owners, renters looking to become homeowners, families looking to put down roots here, and veterans and seniors living on a fixed income, one thing is clear: Costs are too high right now. Families are being forced to stretch their paycheck.

As mayor, I will use every tool available to the city to ease the burden of our current affordability crisis, focusing on lowering rent costs, building affordable housing, increasing access to affordable health care, and growing business development that will create good-paying jobs for North Las Vegans,” Monroe-Moreno.

Black outlined his top priorities for the city:

“First, we must have safer neighborhoods and streets by continuing to hire more police and speed up ambulance response times, which is why I am the only candidate endorsed by our city’s police officers and firefighters. Second, I will continue the work that brought the city back from near financial ruin by creating affordability and better-paying jobs. Third, as the only candidate for Mayor experienced in local government, we must have thoughtful growth that protects our water resources and lifts our entire community.” BLACK

For longtime North Las Vegas resident Joyce Pleiss, making her voice heard at the ballot box is something she takes seriously. She said she spent time researching each candidate carefully before casting her ballot early by mail.

North Las Vegas reporter Jhovani Carrillo hears from residents about what they want from their next mayor:

Primary Election will decide top candidates for next mayor of North Las Vegas

"I voted absentee, of course, by mail, and it was perfect for me. I read up on some of the candidates, so I knew who I wanted to vote for," Pleiss said.

Resident Melvin Anderson said he wants to see the next mayor focus on economic opportunity.

"Opportunities for people that are in need of employment," Anderson said.

Pleiss echoed that sentiment, pointing to broader economic concerns.

"Education is very important. I know taxes would have to be raised in order to compensate for everything and just the economy is very important right now," Pleiss said.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the June 9 primary, the top two finishers will advance to the general election on Nov. 3.

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