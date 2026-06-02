WATCH: Top candidates for Nevada governor make their case to Primary Election voters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Incumbent Gov. Joe Lombardo is preparing to defend his seat in November against the winner of the Democratic primary.

Lombardo is standing on the accomplishments of his first term, which included setting the record for the number of vetoes in a single session, and the overall veto record. (Lombardo faced a Democratic legislature in both sessions of his four-year term.)

Challenging him is Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford, who is aggressively targeting the governor over affordability issues and trying to tie him to President Donald Trump.

But before Ford gets a chance to go head to head with Lombardo in the general election, he has to deal with a primary challenger, Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill. She's made her campaign about curbing government tax incentives for big businesses and sports teams, and about addressing long-simmering issues in the state.

Ahead of the 2026 Primary Election, Channel 13 senior political reporter Steve Sebelius sat down with the candidates to discuss their policies. Here are the full interviews with each.

Governor Joe Lombardo

[FULL INTERVIEW] One-on-one with Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo

Attorney General Aaron Ford

[FULL INTERVIEW] One-on-one with Nevada AG Aaron Ford on his run for governor

Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill

[FULL INTERVIEW] One-on-one with Commissioner Alexis Hill on her run for governor

If you have a question about politics, government, or elections in the Silver State, let Steve Sebelius know. You can fill out the form at ktnv.com/asksteve or click the banner below.