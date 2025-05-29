Danny Tarkanian annouces run for Nevada Attorney General in 2026

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Douglas County Commissioner Danny Tarkanian announced he's running for Nevada Attorney General.

The longtime Republican leader said he's focused on restoring law and order, defending constitutional rights and standing up to special interests.

Tarkanian is the son of late UNLV Runnin' Rebels Coach Jerry Tarkanian.

He's run for office several times before, most recently losing a U.S. House race to Rep. Mark Amodei.

Democrat Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine has also announced plans to run for attorney general.

