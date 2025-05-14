Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announces run for Attorney General in 2026

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine will seek the attorney general's office in 2026, a move widely expected and one that will likely set up a fierce Democratic primary with state Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro.

Conine, first elected treasurer in 2018, is term-limited in his current job.

So is incumbent Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford, who has announced his intention to challenge Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Conine graduated from UNLV's William S. Boyd School of Law, and has been a member of the State Bar of Nevada since 2015, records show. He ran his own consulting business before making an unsuccessful bid for state Assembly in 2016.

In 2018, he narrowly defeated ex-Las Vegas Councilman Bob Beers 48% to 47% to win the treasurer's office for the first time. Four years later, he defeated another ex-Las Vegas Council member, Michele Fiore, for the treasurer's post, 48% to 46%.

Cannizzaro, a former deputy district attorney in Clark County, was first elected to the state Senate in 2016 and is currently in the middle of her third and final term. Also a Boyd Law graduate, Cannizzaro joined the State Bar in 2010.

In a statement, she declined to say whether she'll actually file for the office.

"I'm focused on ensuring we have a successful [legislative] session, and I'm proud of my work to fund law enforcement, keep kids safe online, give raises to teachers and protect Nevadans from Trump's attacks on our health care," the statement reads. "After the session. I'll make a decision about my future in public service."

Conine's announcement video highlights his tenure in office and uses a by-now-well-known catchphrase: "If [President Donald] Trump or [Tesla founder Elon] Musk or anyone messes with Nevada, we will see them in court."

Conine was immediately endorsed by Rep. Dina Titus, a former state Senate majority leader herself.

"Zach Conine is a proactive Nevada State Treasurer who has helped us navigate difficult times and is a strong supporter of Nevada families and small businesses. Zach Conine would bring the same commitment and initiative to the Office of Attorney General, fighting for Nevadans against unjust and harmful policies of the Trump administration. He would be a strong advocate for us in court cases, challenging federal actions overturning a woman's healthcare choices, voting rights and worker protections." Rep. Dina Titus

Filing for office takes place in March, with the primary in June and the general election in November.