Nicole Cannizzaro, state senate majority leader, announces run for attorney general

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's official; Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro launched her campaign for Nevada Attorney General.

“I’m running for Attorney General to keep Nevadans safe, protect our rights, and fight for a fairer economy where Nevadans can actually get ahead,” Cannizzaro said.

Cannizzaro was born and raised in Las Vegas, where her parents worked as a bartender and a waitress. She was the first in her family to go to college, attending University of Nevada, Reno and UNLV’s Boyd School of Law.

“Our leaders should be focused on making Nevada safer and stronger, but the Trump administration and Congress have continued their assault on ordinary Nevadans, cutting Medicaid and funding for our schools, attacking Planned Parenthood and reproductive rights, and raising the cost of energy, housing and groceries. They’re ripping us off so they can help billionaires and big corporations, and it’s up to state leaders to fight back," she said in her campaign announcement.

Cannizzaro served as a prosecutor in the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for eleven years, including as Chief Deputy in the Gang Unit.

"As a former gang prosecutor, I don’t scare easy. I’ve taken on the big fights to protect reproductive health care, cut health care and drug costs, and go after corporate investors who have jacked up the cost of housing. I’m ready to take the fight to anyone who tries to make life harder for Nevadans," she said.

Cannizzaro adds herself to the growing list of attorney general candidates, including Democrat Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine and Douglas County Commissioner Danny Tarkanian.

WATCH: Steve Sebelius interviews Zach Conine about running for attorney general in Nevada