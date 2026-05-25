Henderson voters to decide fate of nearly 40% of city's parks and recreation budget

HENDERSON (KTNV) — If you're a Henderson resident looking to cast your vote during the 2026 Primary Election, Question 1 on your ballot has more importance than you may think. The future of the city's parks and recreation department is on the line.

Ryan Ketcham explains how ballot Question 1 would impact funding for Henderson's parks:

Henderson voters to decide fate of nearly 40% of city's parks and rec budget

“Henderson has some glorious parks, and they have a big parks system, and we can’t lose that," said 83-year-old Henderson resident Dan Toney.

If you come by O'Callaghan Park on East Horizon Drive and Skyline Road, you'll likely see Toney walking around.

“I walk and jog, and yes, I do take in the nature. Occasionally, I pick up a pine cone," Toney said.

He says his visits to the park brighten up his day.

“You feel like you’re on top of the world. I mean, it just makes you feel so good, mentally and physically," Toney said.

You'll also likely see Nick Perez hanging with his pup, Piggie.

“I bring her over to the dog park every day, pretty much, and you know, if there’s not another dog in there, then it’s just the two of us chasing each other around," Perez said.

I asked him if he believes any lapse of funding for parks in the city would change his life.

“Yeah, I would say so," he said.

Local News Primary preview: What to know before your ballot arrives Steve Sebelius

A drop in funding could be a harsh reality soon. If you check your Henderson ballot, you'll see Question 1 — the only question on the primary ballot. It's all about parks and recreation funding.

“We are talking about $20 million a year that would go away from our parks' dedicated stream of funding," said City of Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero.

According to the City of Henderson, 30 years ago the city passed a resolution allowing them to take a small portion of your property taxes and put it to the parks and recreation fund.

The funding takes 12 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for a home out of existing property taxes. In total, the city's tax rate is approximately 77 cents for every $100 of assessed value, which city officials say is the lowest city property tax rate in the Las Vegas Valley.

That money now accounts for nearly 40% of the Parks and Recreation Department's budget, and the resolution ends July 1, 2027.

A "yes" vote means the program extends another 30 years, and a "no" vote means the funding stops.

“Well, it would not only impact parks and recreation, it would impact all departments, because we would have to pull from everywhere to semi-make up for the lack of funding," Romero said.

That could lead to changes in staffing and management of the city's 77 parks, eight recreation centers, 105 athletic fields, 300 miles of trail and more.

However, Henderson officials say either way you vote will not change the amount you pay in property taxes for the majority of residents.

Toney and Perez told me they hope the public will vote to keep these parks thriving.

“I will definitely be voting yes," Perez said.

“I say God Bless to all those people who do tend to these parks," Toney said.

Here's a link with more information on this Henderson ballot question.