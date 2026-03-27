HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson voters will decide on Ballot Measure 1 in the upcoming June primary election, which will determine the future of a major funding source for the city's Parks and Recreation department.

The measure asks voters to renew a funding source first approved in 1997 that is set to expire in 2027. Currently, 40 percent of the operational budget for the Parks and Recreation department comes from a portion of property taxes.

WATCH | Henderson voters to decide on Ballot Measure 1 for city parks funding

Henderson voters to decide on Ballot Measure 1 for parks and recreation funding in the June primary

The funding takes $0.12 per $100 of assessed valuation for a home out of existing property taxes. A "yes" vote on the ballot would keep the funding source for another 30 years, while a "no" vote means the funding is gone.

Whether the measure passes or fails, it does not change how much residents are taxed. It only changes where the money goes.

"If this fails, it doesn’t decrease people’s property taxes, the money is just, the 12 cents is just distributed to other areas and not all of them are in the City of Henderson," Councilman Dan Stewart said.

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The City of Henderson manages 77 parks, eight recreation centers, 105 athletic fields and more than 300 miles of trails.

"For me, I think that’s one of the main things that I like about Henderson," Teresa Bell said.

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The department also serves more than 470,000 meals annually to Henderson seniors and children through community programs, including Meals on Wheels. Over the past two years, the city hosted 4,944 sports tournaments, generating an estimated $108 million in economic impact. Studies show homes near parks can increase in value by eight to 10 percent.

Additionally, the city has added more than 60 parks through strategic partnerships at no cost to taxpayers, creating hundreds of millions of dollars in park assets.

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The Henderson Mayor and City Council on Tuesday adopted the Parks and Recreation Make It Possible Master Plan, a community-driven roadmap that will guide the city’s parks, trails, recreation facilities and programs over the next 10 years. All of these initiatives could be up in the air with a "no" vote.

Speaking with residents at Mountain View Park, many locals tell me it is a measure they hope the community supports.

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"It impacts me directly, I swim, 12 months out of the year I can swim laps in this heated pool," Evelyn Gajowski said.

"We want to make sure that we are able to keep these investments that we’ve made for the long term," Aaron Harris said.

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Do you have questions or concerns about Henderson happenings? Reach out to me via email at Ryan.Ketcham@ktnv.com, or by clicking on the banner below.

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