Las Vegas mom hit by suspected drunk driver shares story to show real-life impacts of DUI

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — July 5 was a normal morning for Brandy Rodemeyer.

She was waiting for the bus on Washington Avenue just east of Rainbow Boulevard, getting ready to head into work. Just before 7 a.m., the mom of three young boys was hit by a speeding suspected drunk driver, turning her world upside down.

"It was a normal day right after the Fourth of July," Rodemeyer told me. "[I was] going to work to provide for my family, then I wake up and I'm in the hospital — they told me I got hit by a car."

On Tuesday, I spoke to Rodemeyer, who told me she reached out to Channel 13 from her hospital bed because she wanted to share her story to show the real-life impacts of driving under the influence.

More than a week later, she is still recovering in the hospital from substantial injuries.

"I was just lucky enough to wake up," Rodemeyer said. "I don't want my story to be swept up under the rug like every other story. It's gotten to a point where it's getting ridiculous — if you can survive it, tell it."

Court records show the driver, 58-year-old Toni Lesko, was speeding east on Washington past Rainbow when she hit a median, then crashed into a light pole before hitting Brandy while she was at the bus stop.

Brandy's family sent Channel 13 pictures of the crash scene showing substantial damage to the driver's SUV's front bumper.

Brandy Rodemeyer Brandy Rodemeyer reached out to Channel 13 from her hospital bed because she wanted to share her story to show the real-life impacts of driving under the influence. Brandy Rodemeyer Brandy Rodemeyer reached out to Channel 13 from her hospital bed because she wanted to share her story to show the real-life impacts of driving under the influence.

According to Lesko's arrest report, officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, she had bloodshot eyes and could barely stand up. She was arrested at the scene for felony DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm.

"I don't wish harm on anybody, I just have questions on why," Rodemeyer said. "You're a grown woman, you should know right from wrong. You almost took me away from my kids."

Las Vegas Metropoliotan Police say a region-wide "super DUI-blitz" over the Fourth of July weekend resulted in more than 75 DUI arrests and more than 400 citations.

"Something needs to happen, because if we just keep sweeping it under the rug, it's just going to be like, 'oh whatever,'" Rodemeyer told me. "There are lives that get impacted every day from it. Some people make it, and some don't, and I did."

It'll be a while before Rodemeyer gets back to work due to her injuries, but she's trying to stay positive, adding she's grateful for all the support she's received from her family, community and medical staff.

"I'm looking forward to getting back on my feet, if it's possible, and just trying to show my kids that just because I was down, I can get back up," Rodemeyer said.

More than anything, she says hopes her story is enough to stop people from getting behind the wheel if they've been drinking.

"It's not worth it. Please, don't do it," Rodemeyer said. "Your life changes within an instant. I don't wish this upon anybody — please, it's just not worth it."

At last check, court records show the driver in this case is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond. Her next court appearance is set for July 22.