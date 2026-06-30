LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A social media video appearing to show a driver speeding more than 120 mph through a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood has sparked concern among residents and prompted numerous viewers to contact Channel 13.

WATCH | Residents reach out to southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins to voice their concerns:

Viral reckless driving video raises concerns in southwest Las Vegas neighborhood

The video, which has circulated widely online over the weekend, allegedly shows a driver speeding on Twain Avenue near Fort Apache Road, close to Hayes Elementary School. Channel 13 is not airing the video because permission to use it was not granted.

"I'm disgusted and I'm angry," said nearby homeowner Lisa, who lives near the area where the incident is believed to have occurred.

Lisa said what disturbed her most wasn't just the speed, but the message displayed in the video.

"It was sent to me. The gentleman driving over 120 mph and he's protesting and saying stop signs are a scam, and he proceeds to run through it 120 mph."

Channel 13 received dozens of emails from viewers, many contacting me directly, asking whether police were investigating and what could be done.

After hearing from viewers, I visited the neighborhood, where I spoke with Lisa about ongoing concerns over reckless driving.

"This guy is bragging and we've got children in this neighborhood," Lisa said. "You know, have a little respect."

She said speeding has long been an issue along Twain Avenue and recalled a deadly drag racing crash in the area years ago.

"I live right here, and many years ago, we had some high school kids who died because they were drag racing around that corner," Lisa said. "Drag racing is a big issue on Twain."

Channel 13 also reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

After multiple requests, the department declined an on-camera interview. However, the department confirmed its reckless driving division is investigating the incident but said the social media video alone provides limited information.

Police said videos posted online often don't reveal exactly when or where an incident occurred and may not provide enough information to identify a driver.

Investigators encourage anyone who witnesses reckless driving to report it directly to law enforcement instead of simply sharing it on social media. Details such as the vehicle's make, model, color, license plate, location and time of day can help investigators.

Channel 13 also identified the man believed to be featured in the video and reached out through social media for comment. Instead of responding, he blocked me.

For Lisa, she hopes the attention surrounding the video encourages drivers to think twice before putting others at risk.

"I hate to see someone killed. I walk here; people have pets and kids," she said.

Police continue to remind residents that reporting dangerous driving with as much information as possible can help keep local streets safer.

Do you have reckless driving concerns in the southwest valley you'd like us to share? Use the contact form below.