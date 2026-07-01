LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents in one east Las Vegas neighborhood say what was once a quiet area has become increasingly disrupted by semi-truck traffic they believe should not be there.

Neighbors living near Hollywood Boulevard said despite posted signs restricting large trucks from using parts of the road, drivers continue traveling through the area, raising concerns about safety, noise and quality of life.

WATCH | East Las Vegas reporter Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez listens to locals' concerns:

East Las Vegas residents concerned over semi-trucks driving through restricted roads

“We noticed it because the neighbors would get together and we would be chit-chatting and it always came back to the traffic,” resident Rose Marie Brobeck said.

Brobeck lives near Hollywood Boulevard and said she regularly sees semi-trucks driving through the neighborhood, even where restrictions are posted.

“This traffic is very detrimental to our living here,” Brobeck said.

Concerned by the growing traffic, Brobeck started a neighborhood petition and said she quickly realized many others shared the same frustrations.

When asked what changes she hopes to see long-term, Brobeck said she wants stricter enforcement to keep trucks off the road.

“I would like to see the trucks stopped,” she said.

Another resident, Torene Scheib, agreed. Scheib said she understands that truck drivers sometimes need to access certain areas, but believes more enforcement could help address the issue.

“My husband was a truck driver for 44 years, and some trucks have to go in certain areas,” Scheib said. “Metro during the evenings should patrol this street a little more."

Several other residents also voiced concerns off camera, saying they want the neighborhood to feel peaceful again.

Channel 13 reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which referred questions to Nevada State Police regarding the truck traffic concerns. As of this story's publication, no response had been received.

Residents said they hope increased enforcement and attention to the issue will help restore quieter evenings and safer walks through their neighborhood.