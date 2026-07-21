Council considering pause on new data centers in Henderson today

HENDERSON (KTNV) — There's a growing effort by local leaders across Nevada to press pause, take a step back and figure out how to better regulate data centers as we see more popping up in our communities.

That's what the Henderson City Council will consider later today.

At Tuesday's meeting, leaders will consider a moratorium on new data center applications and approvals for up to 180 days.

That suspension may be lifted earlier at the council's discretion.

If the measure passes, Henderson would join the city of Reno and Nye County in pressing pause on these new facilities as they work out new development standards.

Data centers and their growing presence in the valley is a topic we have been following closely.

Over the weekend, Pahrump residents joined a nationwide protest against AI data centers.

Recently, Clark County leaders unanimously approved the expansion of the Switch data center in southwest Las Vegas.

WATCH | Our Southwest Las Vegas Reporter Shakeria Hawkins heard from locals ahead of that vote and the concerns they had surrounding the expansion:

Southwest valley residents voice concerns over proposed data center expansion

Just last week in Boulder City, the city council unanimously appealed an approval by the Bureau of Land Management for a planned data center.

The appeal targets a June 26 BLM decision that approved the facility on federal land — a move that effectively stripped the city of any authority over the project.

Boulder City's planning commission already voted to reject the proposal for the Townsite Solar 2 project, a decision that came after more than three hours of heated public opposition. It appears that the company then went to federal authorities to get their project ultimately approved.

WATCH | Boulder City residents speak out against data center:

Boulder City council unanimously appeals BLM approval of data center planned for Eldorado Valley

Boulder City residents have tried to take other measures to have more say in data center approvals. A petition recently circulated that would have required voter approval to bring data centers to the city, but it did not garner the required number of signatures, a city representative told Channel 13.

Henderson Reporter Ryan Ketcham will be at that meeting tonight with the latest developments both on air and online.

We have multiple reporters looking into the issues surrounding data centers in Southern Nevada. If you have any questions or concerns on the topic, reach out to us by clicking on the banner below: