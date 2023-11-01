Las Vegas woman loses thousands to unlicensed contractor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman says she recently lost thousands of dollars to valley contractors. She thought she could trust them, but learned the hard way, you've got to do your homework.

Anchor Tricia Kean is looking out for you and has a warning about the red flags this local missed.

"I used to see him at church all the time. And one day I went up to him and reached out to him," says homeowner, Barbara Ojito.

K&A IMPROVEMENTS

She says that's how she met this man, Al Lagunas. She hired his company, K&A Improvements, run by Al and his grandson.

"K&A, K stands for Kevin Filliger and Al Lagunas," says Ojito.

She says she hired them last December to reshingle her roof and build a new backyard patio.

But now nearly a year later, you don't have to be a handyman to see something isn't right.

"It's disgusting. It really is," says Ojito.

The stucco comes apart right in her hands. The light fixtures and fans don't work and clearly are installed incorrectly, moving in place with just a touch.

"It's just been a nightmare," says Ojito.

She says she paid K&A Improvements about $20,000. And she has the video showing her making some of the payments.

She says they stopped coming months ago and won't return her calls.

NO MONEY LEFT

"I spent all this money and I gave them plenty of time to do this... And that hurts me because now I don't have no money to be able to fix this," says Ojito.

We tried contacting K&A Improvements, but they wouldn't answer our calls.

Kevin did however respond to our text messages. He claims he had nothing to do with this job and his grandfather collected all the funds.

Ojito says that's a lie.

"That's who I hired. Both of them. See, they cover each other. They cover each other. One day they tell you one thing, and then the next day they tell you something else. They're in it together," says Ojito.

So where did Ojito go wrong? She admits, she never checked their licensing.

"We were able to determine they're an unlicensed contractor," says David Behar, Director of Investigations at the Nevada State Contractors Board.

He says there's three important rules when hiring any contractor.

One: Check for a license. You can search for a license on the Contractors Board website.

You can also call their office. They'll even come to you.

SIGN CONTRACT

"We actually will be happy to meet with somebody in person if they don't have transportation to come here to assist them in filling out a complaint," says Behar.

Number two: Sign a contract. The only thing Barbara got was a few lines scribbled on a piece of lined paper.

The Contractors Board says it's important to get every detail of your project in writing, including a payment plan.

Three: Never pay full price for a project upfront.

"It's $1,000 or 10% of the contract unless that contractor has acquired a consumer protection bond," says Behar.

As for Ojito, she's filed a complaint and her case is currently under investigation. Now, she's sharing a warning with others.

"Make sure that they have a license. Make sure because I gave them the job... Don't give the money like I did. I pay them in full. Don't do that," says Ojito.

If you have a complaint involving a licensed of unlicensed contractor, be sure to file a complaint with the Contractors Board.

Licensed contractors can face fines and a possible license suspension. Unlicensed contractors can face criminal charges.