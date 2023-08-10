Wanted unlicensed contractor busted in undercover operation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A wanted unlicensed Nevada contractor has been arrested. Channel 13 has your first look at the man police caught as part of a sting operation.

This is a picture exclusively obtained by Channel 13 of Brett Benson after his arrest as part of an undercover investigation by the Nevada State Contractors Board and Metro Police.

SECURITY SCREEN MASTERS

The NSCB says Benson was operating as the business Security Screen Masters and using different names like Brett Jordan or Brett Zimmer.

Benson faces 24 felony charges and one misdemeanor.

The NSCB's Director of Investigations David Behar says "This particular case is an ongoing investigation. We're working with a number of different law enforcement agencies. Because it's ongoing, there's a number of victims out there that are waiting to have their day for justice to happen with him."

This isn't Benson's first time facing similar accusations. His license was revoked back in 2020.

PREVIOUS ARREST

An investigation by the NSCB found he collected more than $150,000 in down payments before abandoning his clients and was eventually arrested by Henderson Police.

Channel 13 spoke with the NSCB about how you can protect yourself.

Behar says "Most importantly, verify that the individual that you're hiring is a licensed contractor... We would always recommend somebody get at least three bids for a particular project. Do your homework on that and again if you have any questions, you can contact us directly."