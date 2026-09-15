LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 73-year-old man appeared in court Monday morning, handcuffed to a walker, accused of spray-painting swastikas on roughly 60 political signs across the valley.

How often does political sign vandalism lead to police investigations, criminal charges in Nevada?

How often does political sign vandalism lead to investigations and criminal charges in Nevada?

David Smith faces charges connected to signs paid for by Better Nevada PAC, which feature California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, alongside Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.

"Mr. Smith is going to unconditionally waive his right to a preliminary hearing to plead guilty in District Court to placement of graffiti as a gross misdemeanor," Smith's attorney said.

According to Smith's public defender, the admission of guilt will be an Alford — or no contest — plea to defacing property motivated by bias or hatred.

WATCH: Hate crime vandalism suspect arrested

Hate crime vandalism suspect arrested

During the hearing, the judge asked Smith directly whether he wished to move forward.

"Do you still wish to waive your preliminary hearing this morning to go forward with the negotiations?" the judge said.

"He is in charge. I'm doing what he advises me to do," Smith said.

"No, Mr. Smith. You're in charge. Not him," the judge said.

After initially shaking his head, Smith verbally agreed and will formally enter the plea in District Court on Wednesday.

KTNV David Smith hangs his head during a court appearance on Monday morning.

Sign vandalism didn't start with Smith

The attention surrounding campaign sign vandalism predates Smith's case.

Body camera video from a May traffic stop involving Gov. Joe Lombardo drew widespread attention after it went viral.

The short interaction went like this:

Sgt. Pacheco: Hello. How you doin', sir?

Gov. Lombardo: Good.

Sgt. Pacheco: Good. I'm Sgt. Pacheco, Metro Police. The reason I'm stopping you is for the...

Gov. Lombardo: I'm Joe Lombardo.

Sgt. Pacheco: I'm aware. ... for the red light violation back there. Your right turn onto Giles here.

Gov Lombardo: Oh, come on, man.

Sgt. Pacheco: You're good to go, sir. Appreciate you. Have a good day.

While Lombardo's campaign and the police union denied any ethics violation or preferential treatment, critics questioned whether the governor used his position to avoid a citation.

WATCH: Questions grow over Gov. Joe Lombardo traffic stop, campaign sign vandalism

Questions grow over Gov. Joe Lombardo traffic stop, campaign sign vandalism

Not long after the video spread online, someone altered a Lombardo campaign billboard along the 215 near Flamingo, adding a handlebar mustache and the words "C'mon Man."

Metro launched an investigation after officers spotted the sign. According to the police report, officers canvassed the area, searched for surveillance cameras, photographed the scene and processed the glued-on mustache for fingerprints. The case remains open and no arrests have been made.

The investigation sparked criticism on social media, with many questioning the use of taxpayer resources.

13 Investigates source

That got us wondering: how often are vandalized campaign signs investigated?

Six cases over three years

Records obtained through a public records request show the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has investigated six cases involving signs for seven different candidates over the past three years.

February 2024: Officers responded to three vandalized billboards near Oakey and Buffalo. A billboard supporting Shelley Berkley was tagged with phrases including "Baby Killer," "Murderer," and "Supports Genocide." A sign for Cedric Crear was spray-painted across the eyes. A Victoria Seaman billboard was also tagged with "Supports Genocide," with paint covering part of her face. No arrests were made.

September 2024: Laughlin Justice of the Peace candidate Gino Briscoe reported that someone was damaging and removing his campaign signs. Briscoe installed a trail camera that captured video of a possible suspect. Investigators identified Daniel McCune, who was later arrested on charges including property damage and obstructing a public officer.

April 2026: LVMPD investigated vandalism targeting campaign signs for police union president and city council candidate Steve Grammas. Graffiti was drawn over the eyes and mouth, and other signs were cut and torn. No suspects were identified.

May 2026: Police received reports that five Joe Lombardo campaign signs had been slashed. Surveillance video captured a man carrying a green backpack, and investigators developed leads, but no arrests have been made.

June 2026: Police investigated spray-painted campaign signs near Buffalo and Westcliff. One sign supporting congressional candidate Dr. Jeff Gunter was covered with profanities and accusations involving Donald Trump. A witness described the suspect as a man riding a bicycle. No one has been identified.

Defacing a campaign sign is considered vandalism under Nevada law.

Depending on the amount of damage, penalties can include fines, restitution, a suspended driver's license and even jail time.