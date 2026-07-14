'I'm Joe Lombardo': Nevada governor pulled over in traffic stop

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Joe Lombardo was pulled over on May 15 in Las Vegas for what the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer described as a red light violation.

Lombardo is the former sheriff of Clark County and led the police department for eight years.

In the body cam footage obtained by The Associated Press, the officer walks up to the passenger side of a light-gray truck and says, “Hello, how are you doing, sir?”

WATCH that entire video here:

FULL VIDEO: Gov. Joe Lombardo involved in Las Vegas traffic stop

Lombardo is seen in the driver’s seat, with his wife Donna Lombardo in the passenger seat.

The officer begins to explain the reason for the stop, and Lombardo interrupts to say, “I’m Joe Lombardo.”

The officer says, “I’m aware,” and continues to explain the stop was initiated due to a “red light violation” in which he turned right onto a Las Vegas street.

“Come on, man,” Lombardo says.

The officer replies, “You’re good to go, sir. Appreciate ya. Have a good day,” and then walks away.

The whole interaction lasts about 15 seconds of the 1 minute and 10 second video.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the governor did not receive a citation, but did not say why.

