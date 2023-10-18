Green Day performing at Fremont Country Club ahead of When We Were Young festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The When We Were Young festival is this weekend and several bands are getting ready to take the stage by performing side shows across the valley.

That includes bands like Fit For A King, The Devil Wears Prada, All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Sum 41, Bowling For Soup, and Plain White T's. As of Wednesday, another band is being added to the secret show lineup.

On Wednesday, Green Day announced they would be performing a "not so top secret" show on Thursday with Ultra Q at the Fremont Country Club.

SURPRISE VEGAS 🎲🎰 warming up for When We Were Young with a 🚨 not so top secret 🚨 show tomorrow night with @UltraQmusic at Fremont Country Club!!



Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am PT



21+. 2 ticket max. Will call only. CC & ID will be checked at door — Green Day (@GreenDay) October 18, 2023

The event is for guests that are at least 21 years old and all ticket sales are final.

According to event organizers, to prevent ticket scalping, all tickets are will call only and limited to two tickets per person. You must also present the credit card you used to make the purchase with your valid government ID to the box office attendant.

Event organizers said don't use nicknames when you check out because if it doesn't match your ID, you will be turned away and all tickets are non-transferable.

According to the Fremont Country Club website, tickets are $65 for general admission and are standing room only. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m.

You can learn more including how to buy tickets here.

This will be the second year for the When We Were Young festival. Last year, several bands also performed pop-up shows especially after Saturday's show was canceled due to a high wind warning in the valley. The popular event ended up being a three-day festival after the first two days sold out.

This year's festival lineup includes bands like Green Day, Blink-182, 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds Of Summer, All Time Low, Pierce The Veil, Gym Class Heroes, Yellowcard, Sum 41, Bowling For Soup, Michelle Branch, Simple Plan, and New Found Glory.