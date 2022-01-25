When We Were Young festival adds third date a week after the first two shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When We Were Young, the highly anticipated emo music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, has added a third date after the first two sold out.

Tickets for the third date, Oct. 29, will be available for presale on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public Jan. 31 at 2 p.m., according to festival organizers.

The third date, a week after the initial two, will feature the same lineup of popular emo and alternative artists, with two exceptions, organizers said. Alex G will replace Wolf Alice on Oct. 29, and La Dispute will not perform that day.

My Chemical Romance and Paramore are headlining all three dates. The lineup also includes:



AFI

The Used

Bring Me The Horizon

Taking Back Sunday

Dashboard Confessional

Alkaline Trio

Manchester Orchestra

A Day To Remember

Pierce The Veil

I Prevail

The Story So Far

Dance Gavin Dance

The All American Rejects

Boys Like Girls

Car Seat Headrest

Sleeping With Sirens

Knocked Loose

JXDN

Avril Lavigne

Motionless in White

Black Veil Brides

Ice Nine Kills

Senses Fail

Bayside

Mom Jeans

Mayday Parade

The Maine

Neck Deep

Silverstein

Palaye Royale

Bright Eyes

Poppy

Nessa Barrett

Wolf Alice

Acceptance

Story of the Year

Atreyu

PVRIS

Saosin

Glassjaw

Lilhuddy

TV Girl

The Starting Line

Thursday

Anberlin

Jimmy Eat World

3OH!3

State Champs

Four Year Strong

We The Kings

The Wonder Years

Royal & The Serpent

The Ready Set

Kittie

Hawthorne Heights

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

The Garden

Horrorpops

Meet Me At The Altar

The Linda Lindas

Prentiss

Alex G

General admission tickets start at $224.99. More information is available on the festival's website.

