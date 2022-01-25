When We Were Young festival adds third date a week after the first two shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When We Were Young, the highly anticipated emo music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, has added a third date after the first two sold out.
Tickets for the third date, Oct. 29, will be available for presale on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public Jan. 31 at 2 p.m., according to festival organizers.
PREVIOUS:
- When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas promises nostalgic lineup of all-time great emo artists
- When We Were Young music festival in Las Vegas sells out, adds second date
The third date, a week after the initial two, will feature the same lineup of popular emo and alternative artists, with two exceptions, organizers said. Alex G will replace Wolf Alice on Oct. 29, and La Dispute will not perform that day.
My Chemical Romance and Paramore are headlining all three dates. The lineup also includes:
- AFI
- The Used
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Taking Back Sunday
- Dashboard Confessional
- Alkaline Trio
- Manchester Orchestra
- A Day To Remember
- Pierce The Veil
- I Prevail
- The Story So Far
- Dance Gavin Dance
- The All American Rejects
- Boys Like Girls
- Car Seat Headrest
- Sleeping With Sirens
- Knocked Loose
- JXDN
- Avril Lavigne
- Motionless in White
- Black Veil Brides
- Ice Nine Kills
- Senses Fail
- Bayside
- Mom Jeans
- Mayday Parade
- The Maine
- Neck Deep
- Silverstein
- Palaye Royale
- Bright Eyes
- Poppy
- Nessa Barrett
- Wolf Alice
- Acceptance
- Story of the Year
- Atreyu
- PVRIS
- Saosin
- Glassjaw
- Lilhuddy
- TV Girl
- The Starting Line
- Thursday
- Anberlin
- Jimmy Eat World
- 3OH!3
- State Champs
- Four Year Strong
- We The Kings
- The Wonder Years
- Royal & The Serpent
- The Ready Set
- Kittie
- Hawthorne Heights
- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
- The Garden
- Horrorpops
- Meet Me At The Altar
- The Linda Lindas
- Prentiss
- Alex G
General admission tickets start at $224.99. More information is available on the festival's website.