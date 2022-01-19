When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas promises nostalgic lineup of all-time great emo artists

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Organizers are promising to create the ultimate 2000s nostalgia with a new music festival coming to Las Vegas.

The When We Were Young festival is slated for the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in October.

The lineup is stacked with well-known artists like Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Avril Lavigne, Jimmy Eat World, and The All-American Rejects.

🖤When We Were Young Fest🥀



Register now for Presale that starts Friday, January 21st, 10 AM PT. All tickets start at $19.99 down https://t.co/KUp7CwEQEV pic.twitter.com/mG5jQPsBm8 — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) January 18, 2022

Tickets go on sale Jan. 21 at 2 p.m., but a 10 a.m. pre-sale will be available to those who sign up for early access, organizers said.

The festival itself is scheduled for Oct. 22. Tickets start at $224.99 for general admission. More information can be found on the festival's website.