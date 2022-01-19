Watch
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas promises nostalgic lineup of all-time great emo artists

items.[0].image.alt
Powers Imagery/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP
Paramore performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP)
Paramore
Posted at 10:12 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 01:12:33-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Organizers are promising to create the ultimate 2000s nostalgia with a new music festival coming to Las Vegas.

The When We Were Young festival is slated for the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in October.

The lineup is stacked with well-known artists like Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Avril Lavigne, Jimmy Eat World, and The All-American Rejects.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 21 at 2 p.m., but a 10 a.m. pre-sale will be available to those who sign up for early access, organizers said.

The festival itself is scheduled for Oct. 22. Tickets start at $224.99 for general admission. More information can be found on the festival's website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH