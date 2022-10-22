Watch Now
When We Were Young festival lineup for Saturday cancelled due to high wind warning

When We Were Young, the highly anticipated emo music festival in Las Vegas, has added a third date after the first two sold out.
Posted at 10:12 AM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 14:45:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Festival organizers for When We Were Young have announced that Saturday's lineup has been cancelled due to a high wind warning in the Las Vegas Metro area.

In a statement on Instagram, festival organizers said that the decision "did not come lightly" and they are "devastated to have to share the news."

Many bands that were part of the Saturday lineup have announced their plans to locate venues for pop-up shows.

Sunday's lineup as well as next Saturday, Oct. 29 are set to continue accordingly, organizers say.

The full statement from the festival organizers below:

