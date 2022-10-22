When We Were Young festival lineup for Saturday cancelled due to high wind warning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Festival organizers for When We Were Young have announced that Saturday's lineup has been cancelled due to a high wind warning in the Las Vegas Metro area.

In a statement on Instagram, festival organizers said that the decision "did not come lightly" and they are "devastated to have to share the news."

Many bands that were part of the Saturday lineup have announced their plans to locate venues for pop-up shows.

can someone set up a pop up show i wanna sing my love like woe song — the ready set (@thereadyset) October 22, 2022

Sunday's lineup as well as next Saturday, Oct. 29 are set to continue accordingly, organizers say.

The full statement from the festival organizers below: