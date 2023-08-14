When We Were Young festival adding side shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The When We Were Young music festival might have already sold out but organizers are giving people more chances to see their favorite bands.

On Monday, event organizers announced a set of side shows featuring festival artists like Sum 41, Gym Class Heroes, and All Time Low. They said the shows will be at the House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay, Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, and the Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort.

According to event organizers, artist presales will begin on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

When We Were Young festival attendees will have access to a presale beginnning on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Live Nation and venue customers will have access to a presale starting on Thursday at 10 a.m.

All presales will end on Thursday at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

The emo concert festival made their debut last year at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.