Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

When We Were Young festival adds second date

When We Were Young 2023 festival poster
When We Were Young
When We Were Young 2023 festival poster
Posted at 11:43 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 14:43:00-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Concertgoers will get another chance to see some of their favorite bands here in the valley.

The When We Were Young music festival is adding a second show, organizers announced Wednesday.

Day one is scheduled for October 21 and the second date will now be October 22.

Fan-favorite bands will take the stage including Green Day, Blink-182, 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, and Sum 41.

The emo concert festival made their debut last year at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Promoters ended up adding two additional dates after day one sold out.

Mother Nature did end up canceling one of the three days last October due to a high wind warning throughout the valley but many bands ended up doing pop-up shows across the valley like The All-American Rejects, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and Armor for Sleep.

As for the 2023 shows, GA tickets start at $279.99 but layaway plans start at $19.99 down.

Presale for the new date will be Friday at 2 p.m.

Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH