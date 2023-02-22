When We Were Young festival adds second date

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Concertgoers will get another chance to see some of their favorite bands here in the valley.

The When We Were Young music festival is adding a second show, organizers announced Wednesday.

Day one is scheduled for October 21 and the second date will now be October 22.

Fan-favorite bands will take the stage including Green Day, Blink-182, 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, and Sum 41.

Doubling down in Vegas for @WWWYFest see you there for day two 🤘🏼🎲 https://t.co/cUBwbp2QCV pic.twitter.com/vxjZM1rCzD — Green Day (@GreenDay) February 22, 2023

@WWWYFest Night 1 sold out! So we are getting a Night 2 with the same lineup! Register now for the presale that starts Friday, February 24th at 2PM PT. pic.twitter.com/edA35kTM1t — blink-182 (@blink182) February 22, 2023

The emo concert festival made their debut last year at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Promoters ended up adding two additional dates after day one sold out.

Mother Nature did end up canceling one of the three days last October due to a high wind warning throughout the valley but many bands ended up doing pop-up shows across the valley like The All-American Rejects, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and Armor for Sleep.

As for the 2023 shows, GA tickets start at $279.99 but layaway plans start at $19.99 down.

Presale for the new date will be Friday at 2 p.m.

Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 3 p.m.