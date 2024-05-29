Bellagio Conservatory inviting guests to check out new 'Higher Love' display

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Guests are invited to go up, up, and away with the new Summer 2024 display at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.

The display is called "Higher Love" and features several hot air balloons and new floral arrangements.

"This incredible display was created with the intention of inspiring guests to reflect on how love can lift us all up," said designer Ed Libby. "We hope 'Higher Love' not only enchants our visitors, but garners feelings of growth, celebration and warmth through all of the iconic symbols associated with the splendor of the summer season."

The West Bed includes three hot air balloons, including a 36-foot-tall ball that is decorated with the Bellagio's signature "B".

Vanessa Rogers

The hot air balloon in the North Bed was inspired by steampunk and created with 19th century "mechanical ingenuity and futuristic elements".

On the LED screens in the background, you can also see moving gears.

Vanessa Rogers

In the East Bed, guests can check out a Zeppelin flying above a European-style fountain as well as two willow trees and pink and blue butterflies.

Vanessa Rogers

In the South Bed, guests can see a balloon with jeweled embellishments and adorned with Callistephus Chinensis flowers, also known as the "annual aster", which are symbols of love and wisdom.

Purple pansies sculpted from 2,000 fresh-cut carnations are at the base of the balloon.

Vanessa Rogers

Here's a breakdown of what it took to bring the display together.



Workers used 75,000 preserved roses and other floral elements that make up the balloons in the North and South beds.

Workers used 35,000 yellow mimosa and blooming orchids on the mimosa tree.

There are 22,000 potted plants, shrubs and trees in the display.

80 artists, horticulturists and engineers worked on the summer display.

Guests can check out the new display through August 24.

