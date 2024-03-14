Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens unveils new "Tea & Tulips" display

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens are ready to whisk guests away from the bright lights of the Strip to a tea party wonderland.

The new spring display, called "Tea & Tulips", is now open. Each part of the display was themed after four favorite tea varieties: rose hip, chamomile, ginger peach, and lavender.

The West Bed is themed after Rose Hip tea and features a young girl reclining on a crescent moon and holding a teapot that features a waterfall running down a mossy mountain. A hot air balloon rises above the water to symbolize a spirit of adventure and romanticism. There is also an open-air greenhouse, which doubles as the location for the Conservatory's exclusive dining experience.

The North Bed is themed after chamomile tea. A girl wearing a crown of daffodils sits on top of a teapot, sharing stories with a rabbit. There are also monarch butterflies, honeybees, yellow roses, daffodils, and chamomile flowers.

The East Bed is themed after ginger peach tea. Two tea maidens overlook the tea party scene in front of them while a 27-foot-tall garden folly showcases the signature Bellagio "B" with a crystal chandalier below.

The South Bed is themed after lavender tea.

An 18-foot-tall teapot floats above the bed while being surrounded by hummingbirds, lavender, wisteria, hibiscus, and pansies.

Here's a closer look at the display by the numbers.



12,000 potted plants and flowers were used in the display

2,000 fresh-cut carnations make up the pansy flower under the hummingbird

It took 100 people working 24 hours a day for six days to construct the display

The hot-air balloon is 30 feet tall

Guests will be able to visit the display through May 18.

WATCH: Bellagio crews transform the Conservatory & Botanical Gardens