Bellagio Conservatory transforms into "The Nutcracker" for the holidays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Bellagio is transporting guests to the world of "The Nutcracker" with their latest conservatory and botanical gardens display.

The exhibit tells the story of her adventures with the Nutcracker Prince through the Land of Sweets.

"Our Nutcracker-themed display was meticulously crafted to capture the essence of this timeless classic," designer Ed Libby said. "Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to bring visitors into the heart of the story, evoking the spirit of wonder and joy that the holiday season brings. We hope our guests find inspiration, delight and a sense of holiday magic as they explore the conservatory."

The West Bed features a 42-foot-tall holiday tree that is trimmed with red-and-white peppermint swirls along with a ballerina and a 30-foot-tall Nutcracker soldier. There is also a Peppermint Express Train that circles the base of the 18-foot tree.

The North Bed features a 16-foot-tall Mouse King along with our heroine, Clara, asleep on a red couch with her new nutcracker doll. There are also four drummers that stand at attention on top of oversized drums.

The East Bed features a 25-foot-tall diamond and peppermint-encrusted gazebo and four oversized crystal cupcakes and 12 holiday trees.

The South Bed features Mother Ginger, a 20-foot-tall figure and a Polichinelle, clown-like character is hiding in her hood skirt.

According to casino officials, the entire display features 110,000 energy-efficient lightbulbs, 20,000 poinsettias, 10,000 preserved roses in the Mouse King's cape, 8,700 ornaments on the tree, 500 ostrich plumes on the ballerina's tutu, and 41 fresh-cut white fir trees.

For those craving a snack, guests can visit the Peppermint Express holiday pop-up, which features cookies, peppermint meringue, chocolate candies, holiday nougat, popcorn, drip coffee, and hot chocolate. It's open in the conservatory alcove behind the South Bed from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The display will be up through Jan. 7.