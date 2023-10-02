Bellagio's Enchantment: The Magic of Fall is now on display for visitors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Guests at the Bellagio are in for a treat as they unveil their latest installation, "Enchantment: The Magic of Fall."

For the next two months, thousands of visitors will flock to Bellagio's Conservatory and Botanical Garden to witness the Enchantment: "The Magic of Fall." The display took six days to create and features playful creatures, from fairies to live floral creations and colorful pumpkins.

"While it's a must-see while you’re in Vegas, I think most people have this on their list. It’s also really fun to come for families and to bring kids down,” said Lea Jonic, the Horticulture Manager. “Kids love all the themes. It's a fairytale, beautiful music. It touches on every sense, so the kids really enjoy walking through, and it is free."

For those who want to see the fall display, the exhibit will be open for viewing until November 25th.