Bellagio Conservatory unveils 'Giardino Dell' Amore' spring display

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Bellagio Conservatory is giving us a new look at their romantic "Giardino Dell' Amore" spring display.

"When creating 'Giardino Dell' Amore,' our goal was to immerse guests in the blissful feeling of love as they embark on a sensory journey through our European garden," designer Ed Libby said. "Within each meticulous detail of the Conservatory lies the beauty of love, including its strength, endurance, and its many forms."

Guests will be able to smell orange blossoms as they enjoy the display, which is up through May 20.

The West Bed features a gazebo and fountain with two cherub statues playing Cupid and two love birds float on the water as their necks come together to form a heart.

The North Bed features a fountain underneath a sun that's 14 feet tall and represents life, energy, and positivity.

The East Bed includes four floral, heart-shaped arches to create a tunnel of love and symbolizes the journey of romance.

The South Bed features wisteria trees and a "dream boat" that's reminiscent of Lake Como in the northern Italian town of Bellagio, which is the original inspiration for the resort. A peacock is also on display to represent rejuvenation, self-acceptance, and romance.

2023 spring display by the numbers

