New Bellagio Conservatory display focuses on Mother Nature

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mother Nature is the theme of the new Bellagio Conservatory display, which is called "Majesty: The Grandeur of Nature."

Casino said it took 80 artists, horticulturists and engineers to bring this display to life.

"Rooted in the meaning of greatness, [the display] represents Mother Nature's beauty and the transformative energy that awakens during the summer season," said designer Ed Libby. "Each element of this display plays an important role in the message, symbolizing the revitalizing breath of life that summer gives off and the growth that stems from this season."

The West Bed features Mother Nature's hands that are 28 feet tall and are inspired by Italian works to represent "environmental stewardship, partnership and renewal."

The North Bed includes a "mythological-like figure representative of the masculine side of nature." Two hummingbirds also hover over flowers as water is poured into a "foggy river."

The East Bed allows guests to walk over a stone pathway in a "mossy secret garden" with "magical wooded creatures."

The South Bed features an 18-foot-tall goddess holding a yellow butterfly as water falls from her hands to show Mother Nature's "nurtuing and feminine side."

Bellagio officials said the water used in the display comes from on-site, underground wells that use rain and recycled water from the resort. That water is then recycled throughout the exhibit and reused at the resort. That add that when exhibits are changed, plants that "remain viable" are separated for collection by a local composting facility. The organic waste is then made into compost produces to help improve the environment.

The display runs through Sept. 9.

2023 summer display by the numbers

