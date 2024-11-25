Busy post-F1 Sunday at Reid Airport, record-breaking holiday travel expected this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Leftovers from the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix are still all over Harry Reid International Airport – not just things like a Lego McClaren and statues of driver helmets emblazoned with Las Vegas logos, but the tens of thousands of people departing the airport.

It was an extremely busy Sunday, but airport and Transportation Security Administration officials have been preparing for the post-F1 rush for months.

Las Vegas locals Ashok and Indu Wadhwa flew out Saturday morning to visit family in California and said the airport was virtually empty when they left.

"It was so easy walking to TSA and to the gate," Ashok said. "There were hardly any people."

It was a completely different story when they came home Sunday afternoon.

"The flights were full, and a lot of people were at the airport," Ashok said. "Our flight actually, unfortunately, got delayed for about 30 minutes, but we made it. We're happy to be back."

They weren't alone. TSA projected 95,000 people leaving Las Vegas Sunday, and another 87,000 to depart Monday.

"So if you're traveling Sunday anytime into Monday evening, you will find that it's going to be extremely busy," TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers said at a press conference last week. "But we know that, and we'll be prepared."

In fact, TSA had 51 checkpoints open this weekend, some for extended hours overnight to prepare for the increased traffic after the F1 race concluded late Saturday.

This is just the start of what's anticipated to be another record-breaking holiday travel season starting with this Thanksgiving week.

AAA projects 79.86 million people nationwide will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving, with 5.84 million of those hitting the skies.

Reid Airport's parking forecast shows they expect their long-term and economy lots at both terminals to be at capacity starting Wednesday and into the weekend.

With those parking spots likely in high demand this week, the airport has something new that might come in handy: earlier this month, officials announced they're starting a pilot program allowing travelers to pre-book their parking spot before they arrive at the airport.

For more information on Reid Airport's reserved parking program, click here.

To book a parking spot, visit Reid Airport's parking website by clicking here.