Don't panic at the parking lot! You can now reserve parking spaces at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We've all been there — the panic-induced rush of potentially missing your flight when you're still trying to find parking at the airport.

But now there's an option to alleviate (and maybe even eliminate) that struggle we've all faced. Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) has recently launched an option for travelers to reserve parking spaces ahead of their visit.

How it works and why they're doing it

Through Harry Reid's online booking platform, travelers can book reservations for 636 designated spots at both Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

It's a 4-step process

First, you select your booking times and dates for both entry and exit. Second, select a designated parking spot from what is available. The selection process will also tell you how long it will take to walk to the assigned terminal. Third, fill out your personal details including your vehicle's license plate number and your outbound flight number. Fourth, book and pay.

The airport said this reservation program is still in its pilot phases, but the aim is part of a wider initiative to "enhance the guest experience and meet the growing needs of our region."

In fact, Channel 13 has covered these planned airport improvements that include expansions to the terminals and even a brand new airport in Ivanpah Valley (although that may take well over a decade to complete).

“We have been working diligently to look for ways to modernize all of our facilities, both in terms of infrastructure and technology,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Department of Aviation Director.

“Upgrades such as this provide our guests the reassurance of convenient, prime parking so that they can plan ahead and save time.”

Parking Availability

As mentioned above, Harry Reid International's pilot program has 636 designated spaces split between two terminals.



Terminal 1 / Level 2M — 286 spaces at $28/day

Terminal 3 / Level 1 — 350 spaces at $21/day

Harry Reid International said they are allowing travelers to change their booking up to two hours before the start of their booking period. Same-day bookings are also available.

For more information, such as FAQs or to reserve a parking spot, visit their website by clicking the link here.