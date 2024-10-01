Terminal expansions, additional roadways and more coming to Harry Reid airport in newly-released plans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Plans have been announced for the expansion of the Harry Reid International Airport.

The Clark County Department of Aviation unveiled the plans at Tuesday's Board of Commissioners meeting. The plans include terminal upgrades and increased connectivity around the airport campus.

Terminal expansion plans include:



Expanding Terminal 1 with the addition of 26 new gates by replacing the cluster buildings at A and B gates with a new pier-design concept and expansion onto the former Terminal 2 site.

Designating Terminal 3 as Terminal 2

Balancing airline carriers at Terminal 2 to consolidate operations and reduce congestion at Terminal 1

Redesigning the second level of Terminal 2 with new ticketing and curbside self-bag-drop off technology.

Additionally, roadway plans include terminal-to-terminal flyover roadway designs to support one-way circular motion of airport traffic circulation. This will improve vehicular movement and traffic safety by providing a separation from bypass commuter traffic.

Other connectivity plans include constructing two "multi-modal centers" to the north and south of the airport for ride share, public transportation options, and parking for employees and crew members. This will improve connectivity in-and-out of the airport campus and provide additional space in the existing airport footprint.

"Over the past year, we have made numerous improvements in the terminals, from modernizing the hold rooms at D Gates, adding new retail and food-and-beverage options, upgrading lounges, and enhancing the overall guest experience," said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Department of Aviation director. "The continued efforts to maximize Harry Reid International Airport are in tandem with planning for the second commercial service airport in the Ivanpah Valley to ultimately meet the ever-growing aviation needs of our region."

The Department of Aviation also provided updates for the Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport which is currently undergoing the Environment Impact Statement review process. The next planned step is to issue of the Notice of Intent by the Joint Lead Agencies, which are comprised of the Federal Aviation Administration and Bureau of Land Management.