Flying during F1 weekend? Tips from TSA so traffic doesn't ruin your day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TSA officials at Harry Reid International Airport are giving a warning to all travelers to prepare for a very busy weekend.

Of course, Formula 1 is in town, but that’s not all. People planning on attending the Neon City Festival will also be traveling to our valley. And Thanksgiving travel is also starting up.

It’s being called a Tier 3 event, which means additional federal resources have to be put in place to help manage the influx of people and increase security for locals and visitors.

Additional K-9 units and air marshal teams are already in place at different venues around town and at the airport.

All security checkpoints will also remain open all weekend to help screen that more than 180,000 travelers expected Sunday morning through Monday evening.

Since the Formula 1 track is just two miles from the airport, your trip there could be impacted by what’s happening on the Strip. Channel 13 reporter Guy Tannenbaum put together this guide to commuting during F1, which could help you plan your trip.

The TSA also encourages travelers to follow the “4-3-2-1” rule:



4 hours before departure: Arrange your transportation/drop off rental car.

3 hours before departure: Check your bags with your airline.

Check your bags with your airline. 2 hours before departure: Get in line at the security checkpoint.

1 hour before departure: Be at the gate, ready to board

The busiest times are expected on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., staying busy through Monday evening as well.

TSA recommends travelers download the myTSA app, a trusted source for travel information. It provides travelers with 24-hour access to the most frequently asked questions. It also features a searchable “Can I Bring” database where you can type in the name of an item and learn whether it can travel in a carry-on bag or if it needs to be checked.

