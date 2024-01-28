Rash of fatal crashes on Las Vegas roads leaves 5 people dead in 24 hours

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a matter of 24 hours, five people have died in collisions and crashes on Las Vegas roads.

Four of those deadly incidents occurred within a 12-hour period beginning at approximately 3 p.m. Friday.

On Interstate 15 at St. Rose Parkway, a pedestrian was hit by a semi-truck and died from their injuries, according to information from Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol.

A few hours later on U.S. 95, a motorcyclist died after hitting the back of an SUV near Lake Mead Boulevard. Investigators suspect speed was a factor in that collision, Nevada State Police said previously.

A third fatal collision would occur Friday on Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue, where police say a pedestrian was hit by a suspected impaired driver while walking outside a marked crosswalk.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, another pedestrian was killed while walking in the Sahara Avenue off-ramp of I-15, "for reasons not known at this time," state police said.

And on Saturday evening, police say a woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Hollywood Boulevard that also left a juvenile passenger with substantial injuries. Speed was identified as a contributing factor in that incident, according to a statement from LVMPD.

The rash of deaths prompted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Traffic Bureau to issue an urgent message to local drivers and pedestrians.

"We just need to let you guys know: Pedestrians, start using crosswalks. They're there for a reason," said Sgt. Richmond with LVMPD's Traffic Bureau. "Young drivers: Don't drive drunk. Take an Uber or Lyft."