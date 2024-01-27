Deadly motorcycle-SUV crash shuts down US-95 at Lake Mead Blvd. for hours Friday

;AS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died following a crash on US-95 near Lake Mead Blvd. on Friday, January 26.

At about 5:43 p.m., a person driving a motorcycle was heading south and struck the rear end of an SUV they were following behind. While they were transported to an area hospital by first responders, they died of their injuries shortly afterwards.

Nevada State Police suspect speeding was a factor in this crash.

The SUV driver stayed on scene and cooperated with law enforcement. Roads in the area were shut down and expected to reopen at 7:35 p.m.