'Save a life, even if it's yours': Police urge caution on Vegas roads after 13th fatal collision this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have a message for drivers and pedestrians after investigating a fatal collision on Friday.

"Pedestrians, use crosswalks, obey traffic control devices," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Traffic Bureau stated on social media. "Drivers, stop driving impaired!"

This comes after a pedestrian was killed by a suspected impaired driver while crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk in the area of Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue on Friday night.

In a social media video posted after the 13th fatal collision in the police department's jurisdiction this year, police urged the public to protect themselves and each other.

"We just need to let you guys know: Pedestrians, start using crosswalks. They're there for a reason," said Sgt. Richmond with LVMPD's Traffic Bureau. "Young drivers: Don't drive drunk. Take an Uber or Lyft."

The collision on Tropicana and Maryland was the fourth fatal collision in Clark County within a 12-hour period this weekend. Three of those fatal collisions involved pedestrians not using crosswalks, according to information from local authorities.

"Save a life, even if it's yours," Richmond urged.